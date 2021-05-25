John Dean claims impeachment lawyer misled John Roberts
John Dean speaks on MSNBC/Screenshot


Follow us on Twitter: @rawstorypodcast

"After listening to 4,000,000 words spoken by Richard Nixon, did you ever dream of him?" That's one of the unconventional questions Shannyn and Mike ask John Dean, White House counsel during the height of Watergate. Dean talks about the long term effects of Watergate and his experience transcribing thousands of hours of Nixon's surreptitiously recorded Oval Office meetings. Our guest also shares a story about a Trump impeachment defense lawyer's reaction when asked about his misrepresentations to the Chief Justice. Mike and Shannyn are sure to cover other stories of the day, including a new bill signed by President Biden, and Donald Trump's growing enemies list.

Listen to The Raw Story Podcast on your favorite podcast platform: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or others.

For past episodes of The Raw Story Podcast, visit our archives here.

(The Raw Story Podcast is a production of Raw Story Media and is editorially independent from RawStory.com.)