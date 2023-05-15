Durham's investigation was a complete 'bust' — however he tries to spin it: former prosecutor

Special counsel John Durham, the Trump administration-picked prosecutor investigating how the FBI handled the investigation of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia in 2016, issued a final report on Monday asserting that the investigation was improper — a conclusion totally at odds with the 2019 inspector general report on the subject.
But what's revealing, argued former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on CNN, is how little Durham has to show for his findings in the way of actual criminal charges from the investigation he claims was riddled with misconduct.
"There was ample ground to open an investigation," said Honig. "Right away, John Durham came out with a public statement and said, I disagree with that. That was three-and-change years ago. It doesn't mean Durham's findings are valid or invalid, but no surprise he's come out where he has."
"Durham's investigations, in terms of the pelts on his wall, is not very impressive," said anchor Jake Tapper. "One minor conviction, two losses at trial. Would any prosecutor consider that a success, in terms of finding criminality in the misdeeds here?"
"Absolutely not, Jake," said Honig. "In terms of criminal prosecutions, this case was an outright bust. It has been going on for four years. Here is the bottom line tally. Two people indicted, went to trial, found not guilty. Wrongly charged, acquitted and cleared by a jury. A third person pled guilty and was sentenced to probation. No time in jail."
"From a prosecutorial lens, it was a failure and suboptimal use, I'll say, of four years' worth of resources," Honig added.
