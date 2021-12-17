Trump 'coup memo' lawyer faces new bar complaint signed by hundreds of attorneys
Attorney John Eastman, the author of the infamous "coup memo" that presented options for former President Donald Trump to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election, has been hit with yet another complaint filed with the California Bar Association.

Above the Law reports that more than 1,300 attorneys have signed a complaint filed by an organization called Lawyers Defending American Democracy (LDAD) that accuses Eastman of participating in a coup against the American republic.

"The essence of our complaint is that when Mr. Eastman engaged in the activities documented by States United, he was not acting independently to provide legal advice to President Trump," the attorneys argue. "Instead, he was participating with Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Clark in a carefully orchestrated collective plan to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election even though all of the available evidence clearly showed that Joseph R. Biden had won."

They go on to claim that Eastman's actions in trying to keep Trump in power were so egregious that they violated California Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(c), which bars lawyers from engaging in "conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or reckless or intentional misrepresentation."

The is the second complaint filed against Eastman by the California Bar, as an organization called the States United Democracy Center also filed a complaint against him.

