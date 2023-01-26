Trump lawyer faces disbarment as California Bar hits him with 11 charges
John Eastman during Trump's "Save America" rally on January 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

Two years after penning the infamous "coup memo," the California Bar Association is recommending that former Chapman Law Professor John Eastman be disbarred.

According to a release, there are 11 disciplinary counts (PDF). One count is, "Failure to Support the Constitution and Laws of the United States. There are two counts of "Seeking to Mislead a Court." The Bar Association also cites six counts of "Moral Turpitude - Misrepresentation," and two counts of simply "Moral Turpitude."

“There is nothing more sacrosanct to our American democracy than free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power,” said State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona in the filing. “For California attorneys, adherence to the U.S. and California Constitutions is their highest legal duty. The Notice of Disciplinary Charges alleges that Mr. Eastman violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land—an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy—for which he must be held accountable.”

The first count is the largest with several pages, and specifically recalls his Jan. 6, 2021, speech to the "Save America" rally for former President Donald Trump where he had the "the intent of promoting doubt in the results of the election."

"Respondent knew, or was grossly negligent in not knowing, that, as an attempt to cast doubt on the results of the election, this statement was false and misleading, in that, as respondent knew at the time, there was no evidence upon which a reasonable attorney would rely of fraud in any state election, involving deceased voters or otherwise, which could have affected the outcome of the election. In fact, while Trump claimed that some 5,000 ballots in Georgia were cast by deceased voters, the Georgia State Election Board found just four such votes, all of which had been returned by relatives. Similarly, Michigan's Office of the Auditor General determined that only 1,616 votes in Michigan, or 0.03% of the total ballots, were cast by voters who were deceased on Election Day and primarily involved people who were alive when they voted prior to Election Day. And, the Nevada Secretary of State determined that only 10 dead voters had ballots cast in their names."

That piece about Georgia also earned Eastman a charge of "material misrepresentation" for the Georgia litigation and fake electors' efforts there.

See the full release and indictment here

