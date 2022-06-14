New testimony will show how John Eastman continued his plots to overturn 2020 election even after January 6
On Tuesday, POLITICO reported that the January 6 Committee has evidence that pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman continued pushing his schemes to overturn the 2020 presidential election — even after the attack on the U.S. Capitol had taken place.

"Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann told the select committee — in video testimony revealed publicly Tuesday afternoon — that he received an unexpected phone call on Jan. 7, 2021, from John Eastman, the attorney who played an instrumental role in Trump’s last-ditch strategy to subvert the election," reported Kyle Cheney. "In Herschmann’s telling, Eastman immediately asked him about 'something dealing with Georgia and preserving something potentially for appeal.'"

“And I said to him, ‘Are you out of your f’ing mind?’” said Herschmann in the testimony. “I said, ‘I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: orderly transition.’” According to Herschmann, Eastman eventually agreed to this after being pressed.

"The minute-long clip was primarily a teaser for Thursday’s hearing, which will feature testimony from at least two key allies of former Vice President Mike Pence: former counsel Greg Jacob and retired federal judge Michael Luttig," said the report. "Jacob spent the days before Jan. 6 helping Pence fend off pressure from Eastman to impede the transition of power on Jan. 6, when Pence was required to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes."

Eastman, who is currently under investigation by the California State Bar, was the legal brains behind a fringe theory that said if Republicans put forward fake slates of "alternate" electors in states President Joe Biden narrowly won, Pence could simply rule these states as having unclear results, not counting them at all and throwing the election to Trump with the only counted electors.

Legal experts have widely panned this plan as illegal, and even Eastman himself privately acknowledged it wasn't consistent with federal law.

