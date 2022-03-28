Federal judge: 'More likely than not that President Trump' committed crimes to stay in power

A federal judge on Monday ordered Trump attorney John Eastman to turn emails over to the Jan. 6 Committee. The judge also said that the former president likely committed crimes while trying to stay in power.

In his 44-page ruling, Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California said both then-President Donald Trump and Eastman likely knew that a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election was illegal but went ahead with it anyway.

After reviewing over 100 documents, Carter found that Eastman can only withhold 10 of them.

"Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history," the judge wrote. "Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process."

"If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself."

Carter noted that it was "more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021."