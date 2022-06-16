Ginni Thompson emailing John Eastman puts new pressure on Democrats to investigate: experts

Legal experts were shocked on Wednesday after a bombshell report in The Washington Post on Ginny Thomas, the controversial spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has obtained email correspondence between Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and lawyer John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, according to three people involved in the committee’s investigation," the newspaper reported. "The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said. The three declined to provide details and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters."

Justice Thomas did not recuse himself from a case involving Jan. 6.

"The committee’s members and staffers are now discussing whether to spend time during their public hearings exploring Ginni Thomas’s role in the attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, the three people said. The Post previously reported that the committee had not sought an interview with Thomas and was leaning against pursuing her cooperation with its investigation," the newspaper reported.

Legal experts were shocked.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen simply wrote, "Whoa."

"Eastman clerked for her husband. It's always seemed entirely too coincidental that they were both pushing the fake slates of state electors plan," wrote former federal prosecutor and MSNBC analyst Joyce Vance.

"I’ve been asking for a few months now where is the investigation into Ginni Thomas?!" wrote former prosecutor Katie Phang.

"So a Supreme Court justice who helped put a Republican president in office in 2000 despite losing the popular vote has a spouse who was exchanging emails with the guy running the legal strategy for a different Republican president who tried to overturn the 2020 election? Got it," said Tristan Snell, who prosecuted Trump University.

"If Ginni Thomas were married to anyone other than a Supreme Court justice, the January 6 committee would have subpoenaed her months ago," Snell explained.

"She should NOT get special treatment. She was involved in January 6 and should get called to testify like everyone else. Subpoena her NOW," he demanded.



