Coup memo author admits he would look really bad if ‘Biden clearly won’

The lawyer who wrote a 6-point memo on how Mike Pence could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election defended his actions against charges of insurrection during a Tuesday appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast.

The scheme was reported by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their new book Peril. Attorney John Eastman wrote how Pence could simply ignore the outcome of the election in seven states to eventually arrive at the outcome of Trump remaining in office despite the fact Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 election.

"Look, look, if the premise is Biden clearly won and we were looking for a way to avoid inaugurating President Biden,' then all of the scurrilous attacks that are being heaped my way and [Trump's] way would be deserved," he admitted.

Eastman then denied the reality of the situation.

"But, of course that wasn't the premise," he said, even though Biden had clearly won and his election was certified even in states with Republican governors such as Georgia and Arizona.

"The premise — and it sets out at the beginning of the full memo — is that there was illegal conduct in every one of these states sufficient enough to have effected the outcome of the election. And under that premise, was there anything that could be done to avoid certifying an illegally elected — illegally certified president," Eastman argued.

"To ignore that premise on the way to making a false claim of insurrection is quite frankly dishonest," said the man who had pushed conspiracy theories about illegal conduct in the election only seconds earlier.



