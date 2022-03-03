Why 'coup memo' author John Eastman thinks Pence could overthrow the election but Al Gore couldn't

Donald Trump's lawyer John Eastman spoke with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack five times, according to court documents released on Wednesday evening.

Among the things that Eastman talked about was comparing former Vice President Mike Pence to former Vice President Al Gore. For years, many have said that if the Supreme Court hadn't shut down the probe in Florida that Gore could have won the 2000 election.

But according to Eastman, Trump was far closer to the presidency and was blocked due to Pence.

Trump lost the 2020 election by 6 million people. Gore "lost" his election by 537 votes in Florida, winning the popular vote by more than 500,000.

"Are you really claiming Gore couldn't have just declared himself the winner?" Eastman was asked

"Well no, there wasn't enough evidence for that," Eastman replied.

See some of the screen captures on the court documents below:



