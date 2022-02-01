The author of the infamous "coup memo," John Eastman, is being accused of intentionally delaying the House Select Committee's subpoena over Jan. 6 information.

According to Politico, which has recently been taken over by a far-right German publisher, despite his defeat in court, Eastman is still trying to drag the process out, saying it will take him 13 weeks to provide the documents requested.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter ordered Eastmen to turn over the documents, including emails from his former employer, Chapman University, which amounts to about 94,000 documents. The problem, however, is that the committee doesn't need every email Eastman has ever written.

So, the committee asked that the dates Jan. 4 and Jan 7, 2021, be prioritized and turned over first.

“There’s no point in having Professor Eastman produce the most relevant materials four months from now,” House General Counsel Douglas Letter told Judge Carter. “That’s useless. … It completely defeats the subpoena.”

The judge and Eastman's lawyer said that the subpoena didn't specify a priority for the documents. Thus, they'll come sequentially.

"The subpoena did not specify a prioritization order," Carter said.

Carter then tried to claim that imposing a priority would "violate the separation of powers between the judicial branch and Congress."

Chapman University said that they could hand over everything within a few days, but Eastman's lawyers said that some of those fell under attorney-client privilege.

Read the full report.