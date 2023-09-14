Judge halts John Eastman trial to admonish Steve Bannon for live streaming hearing

California State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland abruptly stopped John Eastman's disbarment trial on Thursday to call out Steve Bannon for live streaming the hearing.

The judge paused the trial during expert witness testimony.

"I'm going to take just a minute to inform everyone about something that I just learned about, and that is that I've been informed that the Bannon War Room is live-streaming this proceeding," Roland said. "And I think I made it very clear at the outset that no one is to live stream the proceeding, that individuals may have access through a public link on the State Bar Court website."

"But live streaming is not allowed," she added. "And that goes for any and everyone."

"I have no knowledge," one of Eastman's attorneys stated.

Eastman is facing disbarment for his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a scheme connected to Bannon and others.