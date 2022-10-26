Prominent Dem reacts to John Fetterman's performance: 'He probably shouldn’t have debated'
Composite image of Ed Rendell and John Fetterman / Shutterstock

One of the biggest names in Pennsylvania politics on Wednesday suggested that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman made a mistake by debating Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday evening.

"Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency," the Associated Press reported. "Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s 53-year-old lieutenant governor, struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong televised event."

For analysis, the AP interviewed Ed Rendell.

Rendell served as Philadelphia district attorney and then mayor. He also served as general chairman of the Democratic National Committee and served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania.

IN OTHER NEWS: A neuroscientist warns: The war with Trump has just begun — and it’s deeply psychological

“In retrospect, he probably shouldn’t have debated,” Rendell told the AP.

“But the key is he is recovering from a stroke," he explained. “The only way to recover from this is for John to go out in public as much as possible, to be seen, to be interviewed, and do as much as he can to let people know that he’s ready to take office.”

McClatchy White House correspondent Alex Roarty said, "Rendell remains an undisputed champ of saying out loud things other Democrats wish he wouldn't."

SmartNews