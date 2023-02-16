John Fetterman checks into Walter Reed for depression
US-NEWS-PASENATE-FETTERMAN-LAMB. - TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Sen. John Fetterman's (D-PA) office disclosed that the senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for clinical depression.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," his office said in the statement.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," the office explained. After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs and will so be back to himself."

Fetterman had a near-death experience last year when he suffered a severe stroke. He is still having some auditory problems that make things difficult.

Fetterman's wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman released a statement on Twitter encouraging others to "hold your loved ones close, you are not alone."

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs. This is a difficult time for our family," she said addressing her husband's mental health. "So please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first."


