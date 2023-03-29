John Fetterman to return to U.S. Senate by April 17
John Fetterman rallies for a packed crowd of supporters at Montgomery County Community College in 2022. (Shutterstock.com)

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will return to the Senate on April 17, after spending several weeks in the hospital for treatment of clinical depression, a source close to the senator confirmed to the Capital-Star on Wednesday.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. in mid-February. His chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said at the time that Fetterman had experienced depression “on and off throughout his life,” but that it had grown severe in the weeks before he entered the hospital.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May 2022, just before Pennsylvania’s primary election. He spent two nights at George Washington University Hospital in D.C. last month, after he reported feeling lightheaded. Tests at the time showed no sign of another stroke or seizures.

Earlier this month, Jentleson tweeted a photo of himself meeting with Fetterman at the hospital, adding “John is well on his way to recovery” and grateful for all the well-wishes he received. “He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon,” Jentleson continued.

In recent weeks, Fetterman has issued several statements through his staff and joined Senate legislation, including a bill meant to prevent future train derailments such as the one last month in East Palestine, Ohio.


Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews