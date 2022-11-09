'We did this to ourselves': Right-wing host tells GOP election official Dems 'not stealing it'
Right-wing radio host John Fredericks and a GOP election official agreed on Wednesday that Republicans could only blame themselves for underperforming in the midterm elections.

After the so-called "red wave" failed to materialize, a Virginia election official named Mark called into Fredericks' show to disagree with other callers who blamed voting machines for Republican losses.

"I just want to let all the people who are calling in about the machines now; I'm one of those guys too," Mark said. "I was able to ask questions and I was able to identify the entire process and what I saw was a very clean process."

"I validated the count from the machines," he continued. "And I'm aware of what goes on. And I have to question now, you know, is it the machines? What I did see yesterday was a massive turnout of Democrats. All I hear is Republicans are game day, game day."

Mark questioned the Republican strategy of waiting until election day to vote.

"If the laws are going to allow early voting, why don't we just get out there?" he asked.

Fredericks interrupted the caller to agree.

"Everything you're saying is true," the host remarked. "You were there. You validated the vote. No one was changing algorithms with servers on the moon. Right? That didn't happen."

"But look, it's what we wanted to do and now you're paying the price for this in Arizona," he added.

