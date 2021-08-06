Maine Republican insisted he was the real victim after his stalking arrest – then he got busted for child porn

After his arrest this Tuesday on charges of felony child porn possession, a Maine Republican who is also a member of the Bangor School Committee posted $1,000 cash bail and was released.

It's not known if Penobscot County Treasurer John Hiatt used a school-issued computer or tablet to download child pornography, but a department-owned tablet was seized by police during an earlier investigation into a harassment complaint against Hiatt, the Bangor Daily News reports. Sexually explicit images of children under the age of 12 were allegedly found.

"The affidavit in this case and the evidence, in this case, will show that this particular defendant had at least one still photo and two videos of a 5-year-old engaged in sexually explicit conduct with an adult male," Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy said.

Hiatt is already facing charges for the alleged stalking and harassment of a 34-year-old Bangor woman on social media and in text messages earlier this year. He was arrested on May 14 on multiple charges that included felony invasion of privacy.

Hiatt had said that he was the real victim, alleging that the woman had sexually assaulted him. But when detectives tried to contact Hiatt about his allegations, he reportedly refused to speak with them.

Before his arrest this Tuesday, Hiatt vowed to seek reelection in both his positions. He is also a member of the Republican State Committee.

"I am deeply troubled by the allegations against John Hiatt," Maine GOP chair Demi Kouzounas said Wednesday. "While John will have his day in court, he should do what is best for his community and resign from all political positions immediately,"

If convicted of either his child pornography or felony invasion of privacy charges, Hiatt faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.