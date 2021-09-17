WATCH: John Legend drops fact-bombs on Kyrsten Sinema — after she defended the filibuster at his house

Entertainer and activist John Legend listed multiple reasons to eliminate the filibuster during an interview by MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan, which is scheduled to air during his Sunday evening show.

"John, I have to ask, if you could have a conversation one-on-one with either Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema, what would you say to them?" Hasan asked.

"It's funny, because I actually spoke to Kyrsten Sinema," Legend replied.

"I did a fundraiser at our house in Los Angeles for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — this was years ago, two or three years ago — and she at the time was vociferously standing up for the filibuster," he explained.



In addition to being an EGOT winner for his Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, Legend has also been a longtime political activist.



"And I just can't state more clearly how wrong I think she is on this issue," he explained. "The filibuster is not in the Constitution, that's a fact."

"And the history and tradition of the rule has been to exclude black people from our democracy, that has been the principle use of the filibuster over the years," he noted.

"It's time to get rid of it," Legend argued. "It's allowing 40 senators, at any time, to derail the the will of the majority."



