'Stuff of nightmares': Bicyclist killed after driver runs into him and stabs him to death
Photo by Dmitrii Vaccinium on Unsplash
An Orange County doctor out for a bike ride along the beach was murdered by a man who stabbed him repeatedly after running into his bike with a car, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, of Orange County, died at a local hospital where he worked as an emergency physician, the report said. Mammone was riding his bike at about 3 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a white Lexus struck it from behind and proceeded to stab him several times, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver was identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, the report said. Smith was charged Friday with one count of murder and personal use of a deadly weapon, which could enhance his sentencing, according to Orange County Superior Court records. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1-million bail.

The fatal attack occurring around 3:00 p.m. in a beach town setting “stunned the community and left many unanswered questions,” the Times reported. And it added this:

“An innocent man is dead because he took a bike ride to enjoy a beautiful California day along the beach and he was hit with a car and stabbed to death by someone he apparently never met,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a news release. “The murder of a complete stranger in broad daylight for what appears to be absolutely no reason is the stuff of nightmares.”

Smith was pinned to the ground by bystanders who had rushed to help Mammone. The doctor was taken to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. He had worked as an emergency physician for the hospital -- mostly at another location of the hospital – but sometimes at the facility where he died.

