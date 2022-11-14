Conservatives are 'telling on themselves' by railing against Democrats who had real policies: John Oliver

John Oliver began his 2022 round-up with a video of Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) drinking Pittsburgh beer and staring at a map of Pennsylvania as a way of celebrating the win of Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA).

While Oliver mocked Casey and his map, it goes back to 2020, when it became a meme that Casey did all of his video meetings for the Senate and any interview, with the map behind him. There are many videos of Casey, typically drinking a beer, while talking about the map and explaining things, sometimes set to amusing music.

When the race was called, Casey posted this video:

"First, if you gave me a million guesses about the genre of music that was going to run a freight train through the middle of that clip, not a single one would have been rap," said Oliver. "Second, finding out that guy is going to spend the rest of his night staring at a map is not remotely surprising to me. We all know a map guy when you see one and you, sir, map guy. Finally, congratulations John Fetterman, you survived a stroke and an incredibly ugly campaign run by a snake oil salesman, only to win several years with the world's weirdest new co-worker. Have fun!"

Oliver went on to cite some of the MAGA candidates that he sounded the alarm about over the past year, begging Americans to keep them far away from. He also mentioned the American support for abortion freedoms on the ballot.

"And while it is ridiculous to have to fight stay-by-state for rights that people had earlier this year," said Oliver. "I guess, here we are."

Oliver then brought up the struggle of Fox hosts searching for answers to why they lost so many races. They attacked single women, women of color and young voters, all of which were major supporters of Democratic voters.

According to one clip that Oliver highlighted from Laura Ingraham's show, Democrats offered young people "drugs — recreational drugs — abortion, paid off student loans, again there were actional policies that they were promising to advance. And also climate change."

It was something Oliver couldn't help but mock because it is clear that conservatives don't have any actionable items on which to vote, much less bills ready for the first day Congress is in session.

"We just don't have time to go into all the ways that they are telling on themselves there, from being appalled that young people were voting, to admitting that they have zero actionable policies — oh! And climate change is a complete afterthought, is a pretty fun way to end that. A nice little cherry on top of a what-the-f*ck-have-we-done sunday."

See the opener below:



