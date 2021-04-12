John Oliver assumes Matt Gaetz will have more to say about allegations against him 'when he goes to prison'

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver dedicated his Sunday show to the latest developments in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) growing scandal.

This week it was revealed that Gaetz gave $900 to his now-indicted friend Joel Greenberg. Greenberg then sent three $300 payments to young women. The description of the payments was "tuition," "school," and "school." One of the women had just turned 18 years old.

'You f*cking idiots!" Oliver exclaimed. "I can't believe I have to say this, but if you are making suspicious potentially criminal transactions venmo is not the app to use. Venmo is one thing, and one thing only: passing judgment on friends' spending habits while obsessing over wild financial mysteries. Wait, Brian paid his girlfriend for pizza? Why can't Kaitlan just let it slide on this? They live together and it's pizza. Wait, Kaitlan's paid Brian now? For cake? Brian liked it? The f*ck is going on in this relationship!?"

When he ultimately came back to Gaetz, the host explained that Matt Gaetz has denied all accusations.

"And I'm sure there will be a lot more to say about this when he goes to prison!" Oliver exclaimed.

Oliver then moved on to talk about President Joe Biden's promises not being met when it comes to helping already approved refugees get to the United States.

See the video below:



