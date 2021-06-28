John Oliver schools Susan Collins in epic takedown — calling her more dangerous than conspiracy theorists

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver handed it to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) after she delivered a particularly ill-informed speech on the floor of Congress.

When Republicans voted on the voting rights bill, Collins explained that she believed the bill would take the rights away from each of the 50 states to control their own elections. In fact, that's an oversimplification of the bill. Rather, states would still control their own elections, they would just have to abide by laws preventing Republican voter suppression tactics.

"Well, yeah, it would," said Oliver about Collins' problems with election protections. "It is because history shows that certain people in certain states have determined which election rules work best for certain citizens. That's the whole f*cking problem, Collins! Your party might know that if it wasn't so busy fighting to cover up that history. Although, I do get it. If I had the power to cover up mistakes, I'd probably remove the whole Drumpf thing from the internet and two decades of hair cuts."

Interestingly, this week, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) even went through some of the things he assumed would bother Republicans in an attempt to make the bill more bipartisan. They still refused to support it.

Oliver went on to explain Italgate, a conspiracy theory that an Italian space satellite is somehow using their space laser to zap Joe Biden into the White House. The conspiracy was drummed up by a woman named Michele Roosevelt Edwards, who pretended to be the "mother of Somalia" and the "Coco Chanel of baby's clothing."

In a shocking interview with Edwards, an Icelandic reporter from the show "Kevikur," questioned her about her ownership of a lavish Virginia estate where she was doing the interview. She promised the home was hers due to a "recent acquisition," but the actual owner of the home was interviewed by the Washington Post, saying, "She's in my house...How is she in my house?"

"And the thing is, this story is fun because it's about a cartoonishly desperate attempt to undermine an election, and somehow it involves a squatter dressed as Orville Redenbacher's first wife, who got written out of the will," said Oliver. "And I'm really glad that I got to tell you about it! But it's also important to remember, there are far more effective methods of undermining democracy as we speak. Like allowing states to pass laws restricting ballot access. The bullsh*t artists to really watch out for here aren't actually the ones wearing gold bowties in homes they don't own. They're the ones urging civility while arguing that it's none of our business if some states want to bar people from voting. Because that is the kind of behavior that should make us all stand up and say, 'She's in our government. How is she in our government?'"

