'Dukes of Hazzard' actor attacks Biden as floods hit his state: 'We don't need the government coming in'

Actor John Schneider of the Dukes of Hazzard called for unity while verbally attacking President Joe Biden as new flooding hit the state of Louisiana, where his property is located.
During an interview on Fox & Friends, host Steve Doocy shared photographs of the destruction on Schneider's property, including several photos of a "General Lee" car that was used in his hit show. In one photo, the Confederate flag painted on the top of the car has been smashed by a fallen tree.
"We won't have electricity for six weeks, but that's not the worst of it," Schneider said, explaining that the local floodwaters are expected to rise.
The actor noted that "community people are coming out to help" rescue stranded people.
"We need to throw away all this B.S. about division," he opined. "We need to remain united. The biggest strength we have in this country is ourselves... We need each other desperately. We don't need the government coming in."
Seconds after calling for unity, Schneider slammed Biden.
"Apparently Biden is going to come show his face in Louisiana and I wish he wouldn't," he remarked. "We've got more problems on our hands. We don't need him. Obviously, there are things going on in this country now. People need your prayer, they need your help."
The Fox News host noted that Biden would "bring disaster relief and that's what your state does need."
Watch the video below from Fox News.