Man charged with threatening Amazon delivery driver with a gun for daring to drive through 'racist neighborhood'

According to prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, an Amazon delivery driver was threatened by someone with a gun, asking the driver if he knew he was in a racist neighborhood, News 12 reports.
John Vincentini, 62, followed the driver to a dead-end street and blocked the driver with his car, then asking him if he understood he was in a racist neighborhood. He then threatened to go back to his car, get his rifle, and shoot the driver in the head.
"It is against the law to intimidate someone based upon their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, disability, or gender identity/expression. Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated and if warranted - prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," prosecutor Bradley D.Billhimer said.
Vincentini surrendered himself Wednesday to police and was charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats.