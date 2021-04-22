'Black lives don't matter!' Man goes on racist tirade after grocery store refuses to sell him booze

A South Carolina man this week this week was caught on camera going on a racist tirade in a grocery store after an employee refused to sell him alcohol.

Local news station WBTV reports that 27-year-old John Walter Miles allegedly became upset while shopping with his girlfriend last week because the store clerk would not sell him booze.

He then called the employee a racial slur, at which point a bystander took out their phone and started recording his behavior.

It was at this point that Miles's girlfriend tried to get him to leave the store as he continued his racist tirade.

"Guess what -- all lives f*cking matter, Black lives don't f*cking matter!" he said.

When Miles saw he was being recorded, he looked directly into the camera and doubled down on his statements.

"'Black Lives Matter' is the most racist thing we've ever f*cking seen!" he shouted.

After reviewing footage of Miles's public meltdown, the Sumter Police Department arrested him and charged him with aggravated breach of peace and trespassing.

Watch the video below.





