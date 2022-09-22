Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer, but not the one you expected
Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - Jim Watson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating one of his former lawyers — but not the one everyone expected. The former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, is dating Joelle Rich, who represented the actor in his failed U.K. libel case against The Sun and was married when she and the actor met, a source told Us Weekly. Rich and her husband, whom she is now divorcing, are parents to two children. “Their chemistry is off the charts,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.” A source told People that while the pair is dating, their relationship is “not serious.” Depp l...