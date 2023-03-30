Joint Base Andrews on lockdown over man seen 'carrying AR-15-style rifle': report

Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, is on lockdown after reports of a possible active shooter.

Fox5 DC reported that there was an armed person reported near base housing. The individual is a white male and was reportedly wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts. The person was reported carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

Joint Base Andrews is the Air Force base near Washington, D.C., that the president and vice president use when flying on Air Force One and Air Force Two.

The Fox report explained that the incident began when an emergency message was sent to service members.

“Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures!” the message said.

There has not yet been a report of actual shots fired, however, the base Twitter account explained. Thus it isn't being treated as an "active shooter incident."





The story is still developing...