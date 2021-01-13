Maddow reveals letter showing military Joint Chiefs consider the attack on the Capitol to be 'sedition'

The overwhelming flood of news this week obscured a simple document that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow wanted to draw viewers' attention to.

According to Maddow, the top military brass in the United States issued a letter in which they officially said that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was "sedition."

"The violent riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6 ... we witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection."

The letter also said that they consider the election to be over and believe President-elect Joe Biden will become the commander-in-chief on January 20, 2021.

"... the U.S. military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership ... and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," the letter said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions and values and oath; it is against the law."

Signers of the letter include: U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Cheifs of Staff, U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, U.S. Navy Admiral Michael M. Gilday, U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, and U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson.

Read the full letter here.

