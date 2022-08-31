I want 'another shot': Ex-NFL coach Gruden argues he’s a ‘good person' despite racist and homophobic emails

Former National Football League head coach Jon Gruden is hoping for "another shot" less than a year after resigning from the Oakland Raiders in shame.

On Oct. 11, 2021, The New York Times reported, "Jon Gruden stepped down Monday as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders football team hours after The New York Times detailed emails in which he had made homophobic and misogynistic remarks, following an earlier report of racist statements about a union leader. His resignation was a striking departure from the football league for a coach who had won a Super Bowl, been a marquee analyst on ESPN and returned to the N.F.L. in 2018 to lead the resurgent Raiders, which he had coached years before."

On Tuesday, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported on comments Gruden made while at a Little Rock Touchdown Club event in Arkansas.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it,” Gruden said.

“It’s shameful, but I am a good person, I believe that," he argued. "I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football."

"I made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody else in here hasn’t — and I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot," he said.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: What if Trump's conspiracy was way bigger than we know?

Read the full report.