Capitol stormer 'Yankee Patriot' made over 100 threatening phone calls to 911 the day before the riot_ court documents

A New York man facing charges for participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, made 143 threatening calls to 9-11 the day before the riot, MLive reports.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, who identified himself as "Yankee Patriot" on the calls, threatened a dispatcher, telling her that he was going to kill her if he wasn't allowed to speak to a police officer. According to an FBI statement of facts, Munafo punched a Capitol Police officer, used a flagpole to attempt to break windows at the Capitol, and stole a police officer's a riot shield. He's accused of placing the calls from North Carolina using an online number.

"B----, I'm gonna cut your throat. I'm gonna make you eat your f---ing nose. I'm gonna hurt you bad for this. It won't be today, it won't be tomorrow, it'll be f---ing soon, though, you stupid c---. Insurrection Act, I'm coming to your door first, and it's public knowledge, you stupid, stupid b----," he told the dispatcher.

"F---ing c----, you're gonna get hurt for this, you really will," he told the dispatcher when she asked him to stop calling.

Munafo has a history of threatening behavior. Court documents show his online search history in the days before the Capitol riot shows inquiries for "Gretchen Whitmer," "Freedom Plaza, Washington DC," and guns and military surplus. In Massachusetts on Sept. 14, he threatened to shoot a man at a rest stop -- an incident that he failed to appear in court over. Days after the rest stop incident, he called the emergency line for the Massachusetts State Police about 21 times and used vulgar language to tell troopers he should not be in trouble.

He's facing two counts of interstate threatening communications, and one count interstate harassing telephone calls along with the ten charges he's facing related to the U.S. Capitol attack.