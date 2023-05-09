'That dog won't hunt': Fox News legal analyst shoots down Trump's plan for appeal

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said former President Donald Trump would likely fail while appealing the verdict in his civil rape trial.

Moments after Trump was found to have sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Turley to reflect on the former president's plan for appeal.

"He is saying in a statement earlier today before the verdict, and we can bring Jonathan back in here on this one, that he would appeal on the basis of unconstitutional silencing, that he's a current political candidate," MacCallum noted, "and that he can't speak or respond while she can. But, Jonathan, he was asked if he wanted to testify in person here, and he declined, correct?"

"Yeah, that dog won't hunt," Turley replied. "If that's the argument on appeal, then it's going to be a rather quick appeal."

The Fox News analyst argued Trump might have more luck with other legal strategies.

"The problem for President Trump is that this is a mixed question of law and fact," he added. "There are some legal issues here, like the ones I mentioned about allowing in certain types of testimony, but when it comes to factual determinations, the Court of Appeals tends to be leery of overturning those."

"Jury decisions are really sort of iron-plated because you have to show that they were clearly erroneous," Turley said. "They're not going to be able to show that here with all this testimony."

