For family of Jordan Neely, grief is all too familiar, says NYC pastor offering them ‘words of hope’

Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
Helping the family of Jordan Neely cope with the violent death of a loved one is, sadly, nothing new for Rev. Dr. Johnnie M. Green Jr. The Harlem pastor delivered the eulogy for Neely’s mother, who was murdered by her boyfriend 16 years ago. Now he is arranging the funeral for her son, killed in a chokehold on a Manhattan subway train on May 1. “I’ve been pastoring this family for 17 years now,” Green said Sunday as he stood outside Mt. Neboh Baptist Church on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.