13 people charged after Jordan Neely protesters line up on NYC subway tracks
Demonstrators taunt officers while protesting the choking death of Jordan Neely on the Upper East Side, Saturday, May 6, 2023. - Jeff Bachner/New York Daily News/TNS

Thirteen people were hit with charges after a group of protesters angry about Jordan Neely’s chokehold death took over a Manhattan subway station and jumped onto the train bed, cops said Sunday.

The protest brought a busy Q train at the Lexington Ave. and E. 63rd St. station to a halt Saturday night, after a line of demonstrators got onto the tracks at about 6 p.m.

Video showed one man jumping atop the board that protects the third rail, which normally carries a killer charge of 600 volts of electricity, while a woman yelled, “Don’t get on the rail! It’s electrified! It is electrified!”