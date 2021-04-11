Jordan's king Abdullah and estranged prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half borther Prince Hamza on Sunday made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the unknown soldier's memorial. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)