Josh Duggar to remain in jail after being indicted on federal charges
Josh Duggar (Entertainment Tonight)

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will remain in jail for now after he was indicted Friday morning in Arkansas on federal child porn charges, according to multiple local reporters, by the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas says Duggar "allegedly used the Internet to download child sex abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019."

"Duggar will remain in custody," a KNWA report adds, "until a May 5th detention hearing. One stipulation Judge Wiedermann requested is for Duggar to have a third-party custodian should he be released on bond. Also, the residence where he would stay must be devoid of minor children."

ABC News' Luke Barr:

KNWA's Garrett Fergeson:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.