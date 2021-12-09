Josh Duggar found guilty — faces 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines: report

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was found guilty by a federal jury in Arkansas on Thursday of downloading and possessing child pornography.

"The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date," the Associated Press reports.

Duggar rose to fame on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting" television show, which was canceled after revelations he molested four of his sisters.

"Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned," the AP reported. "Duggar’s attorney argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto Duggar’s computer. But the jury wasn’t swayed."