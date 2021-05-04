Josh Hawley vows not to run against Trump in 2024: 'If he runs he will be the nominee'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) predicted on Tueday that former President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee if he runs again in 2024.

Hawley, who infamously cheered on a crowd that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was asked if he wanted Trump to run again during an interview with The Washington Post.

"I've said this everytime I'm asked and I've said it to him," Hawley replied. "That's a decision for him. I don't ever give him advice and I wouldn't advise him what to do. I will say that I do believe that if he runs that he will be the nominee."

Hawley was also asked if he would run against the former president in 2024.

"No!" Hawley said emphatically. "I'm not planning to run either way. In 2024, I have an election of my own in the state of Missouri and I hope that the state of Missouri will have me for another six years in the Senate."

Watch the video below from The Washington Post.