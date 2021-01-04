Republican Josh Hawley blasted by a key supporter for contesting Biden’s victory

Former Republican U.S. Sen. John Danforth is speaking out in the wake of Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley's declaration that he plans to object to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results affirming Joe Biden's victory.

As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch points out, Danforth supported Hawley's 2018 campaign for Senate, but in a written statement this Monday, Danforth said that lending credence to "Trump's false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government."

"It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical. As one friend asked me, 'What are my grandchildren to think of America if they are told that elections are fraudulent?'" Danforth added.

"At a time of extreme polarization the populist strategy is to drive America even farther apart by promoting conspiracy theories and stoking grievances," he continued. "We must reject this strategy and reclaim America's historic purpose of holding our diverse nation together as one people."

Over 140 Republicans in the House have said they will object to the certification of the Electoral College vote, including Missouri Reps. Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves and Jason Smith.