GOP's Josh Hawley brutally mocked for using Amazon to sell his anti-big tech book: 'Your blatant grifting is such an embarrassment'
Josh Hawley, R- Mo., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security& Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16. - Nash Greg/TNS

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday hyped the release of his book called "The Tyranny of Big Tech" by posting a link to its Amazon page.

Writing on Twitter, Hawley claimed that the "woke mob" and "corporate media" had conspired to keep his book from being published, when in reality publisher Simon & Schuster dropped its plans to publish the book due to Hawley's integral role in inciting rioters at the United States Capitol building.

"The corporate media and the woke mob don't want you to read this book," Hawley wrote. "They tried to cancel it. They failed. One week until publication -- order here."

The fact that Hawley chose to use the "tyrannical" Amazon to hawk his book instead of another online bookseller was not lost on many of his Twitter followers, who promptly inundated him with ridicule.

Check out some reactions below.