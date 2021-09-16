Josh 'Hawley’s threat to our republic is real': Missouri newspaper bashes 'insurrectionist' senator
On Thursday, The Kansas City Star editorial board scorched Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for demanding President Joe Biden resign over the Afghanistan withdrawal, calling it "pure theatrics" and noting the senator's own efforts to trash the rule of law.

In addition to this call, Hawley is also been vowing to place a hold on several executive appointments in an effort to get several top officials, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to resign.

"Let the record show what Hawley desperately wants us to forget: He was an enthusiastic supporter of abandoning Afghanistan — not on Aug. 30, when the final troops departed, but months earlier, in May," wrote the board. "'President Biden should withdraw troops in Afghanistan by May 1, as the Trump administration planned, but better late than never,' he tweeted on April 13. 'It's time for this forever war to end.' Apparently, Hawley's imitation of a peacenik has a sell-by date, which is whenever the Missouri Republican decides there are partisan points to be made."

"Missouri's best-known insurrectionist, Sen. Josh Hawley, is still trying to accomplish what he could not pull off with his power-to-the-rioters raised fist on Jan 6," wrote the board, a cutting jab at Hawley's infamous role in the Capitol attack.

"Nothing about this call for mass resignations is serious. Yet Missourians should never forget Hawley's attempt to put his own ambition ahead of the security of the United States," concluded the board. "And the House select committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol should deeply investigate Hawley's role in the events of that awful day. When our democracy itself was under attack, he stood with those attempting to bring it down."

