'Insurrection, racism, appeasement': Josh Hawley raked over the coals by top local newspaper

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the subject of a stinging rebuke on Tuesday from the Kansas City Star's editorial board in which he was accused of supporting "insurrection, racism, appeasement."

The editorial started off by calling out Hawley for declaring that the United States should flat-out declare that Ukraine should not be accepted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"America should denounce the incursion with one voice," the editors write. "Don’t look to Hawley for help. His public two-step about the Russian threat — amplified by countless tweets and television appearances — has clearly provided aid and comfort to Putin and hard-liners in Russia."

The editors went on to list off a litany of other Hawley offenses, including his infamous support to trying to block the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory and for his criticism of Biden's decision to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

"He tried to throw out nearly 7 million presidential votes from Pennsylvania," they write. "He raised his fist on Jan. 6, encouraging insurrection at the Capitol. He’s said the “woke left” is responsible for President Joe Biden’s commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He was the only vote against a bill designed to protect Asian Americans from hate crimes."

The editors then go on to describe "racism, insurrection, appeasement" as "the Hawley Trinity."

