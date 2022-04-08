WATCH: Dem senator brings receipts of Josh Hawley's record in epic floor speech

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was blasted on the floor of the United States Senate on Thursday.
The spectacle occurred as Hawley held up Pentagon nominations, which received harsh criticism from Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI).
"He is damaging the Department of Defense," he said. "And this comes from a guy who raised his fist in solidarity with the insurrectionists."
Senator Hawley criticized for acknowledging Capitol protesters with fist pumphttps://trib.al/jOde1K4— FOX2now (@FOX2now) 1610019550
"And this comes from a guy who, before the Russian invasion, suggested that maybe it would be wise for Zelensky to make a few concessions about Ukraine and their willingness to join NATO. This comes from a guy who just about a month ago voted against Ukraine aid! He’s saying it’s going too slow? He voted 'no' — he voted 'no' on Ukraine aid and now he has the gall to say it’s going too slow!"
And he kept going.
"And coming from a person who exonerated Donald Trump for extorting Zelensky for withholding lethal aid? They withheld lethal aid until, unless Zelensky would release false smears against Joe Biden’s son. And then he voted to exonerate President Trump for this. And so spare me the new solidarity with the Ukrainians and with the free world because this man’s record is exactly the opposite," Schatz said.
Watch:
Josh Hawley www.youtube.com