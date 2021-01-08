Josh Hawley's book on ‘tyranny’ cancelled — he is a ‘threat to democracy and freedom’: report

On Thursday, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, publishing house Simon & Schuster announced that they would be canceling publication of an upcoming book from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

The book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," was to argue that tech companies are "the gravest threat to American liberty since the monopolies of the Gilded Age."

According to Simon & Schuster, the decision was made as a result of Hawley's role in the riot; while he did not explicitly endorse it, he spread President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud and led the charge in Congress to overturn the election, giving credence to the conspiracy theories that drove the rioters. He was also photographed waving to the rioters shortly before the attack.

"As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints," said Simon & Schuster in their statement. "At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Read the full statement below: