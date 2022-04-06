Josh Hawley backpedals after suggesting people who have hysterectomies are no longer women
Sen. Josh Hawley (CSPAN2)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was one of several Republican senators who either refused to define the word "woman" or struggled to come up with a definition.

HuffPost posed the question to a number of GOP senators after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) demanded that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson define "what a woman is."

Blackburn refused to answer her own question citing her self-imposed policy of not talking to reporters in the Senate hallways.

“I don’t have anything for you on that,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said.

“I’m not going to indulge you,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) dodged.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) defined a woman as "an adult female of the human species.”

Hawley's initial definition excluded women who have had hysterectomies.

“Someone who can give birth to a child, a mother, is a woman,” Hawley told HuffPost. “Someone who has a uterus is a woman. It doesn’t seem that complicated to me.”

The reporter asked if a woman who lost her uterus due to a hysterectomy or cancer would still be a woman.

“I mean, a woman has a vagina, right?” Hawley opined.

