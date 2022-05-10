Josh Hawley seeks to punish Disney by stripping the company of extraordinary copyright protections
The Republican Party's war on The Walt Disney Company has expanded from Florida to Washington, DC as the party seeks to punish the iconic company for criticizing culture war battles instigated by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) joined other Republicans in Congress in shaking their fists at the Walt Disney Company for opposing Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' law prohibiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation. This week, Hawley introduced a bill to shorten the duration of federal copyright protection," the HuffPost reported Tuesday.

The law would narrowly apply to companies in the motion picture industry with market capitalization over $150 billion.

"Hawley acknowledged that Disney’s response to the Florida law inspired his legislation but stressed the bill did not solely target Disney — since a law punishing an individual entity could be unconstitutional," HuffPost reported. "Hawley cast his bill as part of his broader campaign against Big Tech and 'woke corporations'; it is also the latest bit of culture war grandstanding by Republicans after Disney said it opposed Florida’s ban on the classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade."

Disney has repeatedly convinced Congress to extend copyright protection to prevent its characters from entering the public domain.

The controversial GOP bill signed by DeSantis has blocked the distribution of yearbooks at Lyman High School.

"Yearbooks at a central Florida high school won't be distributed until images of students holding rainbow flags and a 'love is love' sign while protesting the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law can be covered up. District officials said they don't want anyone thinking that the school supported the students' walkout," CBS News reported Tuesday.

