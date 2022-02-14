Josh Hawley caught selling campaign merchandise featuring his Jan. 6 fist-pump
Josh Hawley Committee/screen grab

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) this week was found to be selling campaign gear featuring his controversial fist-pump encouraging violent protesters on Jan. 6.

Although Hawley has faced intense criticism for the gesture, a coffee mug with an image of the senator's fist-pump showed up on his campaign merchandise website.

The ceramic mug sells for $20 and includes the slogan "Show-me Strong."

Hawley's hometown newspaper, The Kansas City Star, has concluded that the senator has "blood on his hands" because he helped incite the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

