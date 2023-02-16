Watch: Josh Hawley heckled by climate activist as she's dragged from stage
C-SPAN/screen grab

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) faced a heckler on Thursday after he gave a speech about China.

During an event at the conservative Heritage Foundation, Hawley was interrupted when an activist walked onto the stage.

The protester seemed to be upset about the amount of funding for the military compared to combatting climate change.

"China's not our enemy," she said. "The climate crisis is."

As the activist spoke, a security guard dragged her off the stage, and the conservative audience laughed.

The heckler held a sign indicating she was part of the Code Pink activist group.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

Media SmartNews Video