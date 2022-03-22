Josh Hawley’s attacks on Judge Brown undermined by fellow GOP senator: ‘There is no there, there’
Screengrab.

Controversial Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) continues to have problems getting traction for his "QAnon-style" attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Conservative columnist Matt Lewis called Hawley's "dishonest" pedophilia attacks "beyond the pale" and Hawley even received a child-pornography fact-check from conservative National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy.

Hawley received another fact-check on Tuesday, this time from a fellow GOP senator.

“It struck me that it was off course, meaning the attacks were off course that came from some,” Romney told The Washington Post. “And there is no there, there.”

The newspaper added that "Romney, who is not on the Judiciary Committee and has not yet met with Jackson, said her judicial philosophy will probably be the most important factor as he weighs whether to support her confirmation."


