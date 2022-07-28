Twitter erupts in laughter over Josh Hawley again: 'Didn't he already sell his manhood on Jan 6?'

Less than a week after being labeled a national "laughingstock" after the Jan. 6 select committee showed video of Sen. Josh Hawley looking like a "fleeing coward," the Missouri Republican is once again the butt of jokes online.
"Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is writing a book called “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need,” building off a speech he gave at a conservative conference claiming the political left is waging a war on masculinity," the Kansas City Star reported Thursday. "Hawley’s focus on masculinity comes at a time where politicians have leaned into stunts displaying performative masculinity, like shooting guns and carrying blowtorches."
The book is available for pre-order for $29.99.
The newspaper reported Hawley "will be speaking at the Stronger Men’s Conference — which features things like monster trucks — a few weeks before the book goes on sale."
Hawley was widely mocked online. Here's some of what people were saying:
\u201c@KCStar Oh? How ironic... https://t.co/AFbCmZMPTo\u201d— The Kansas City Star (@The Kansas City Star) 1659023328
\u201cIt would not be surprising if Josh Hawley\u2019s Manhood falls well short of expectations and fails to please anyone.\u201d— Daniel W. Drezner (@Daniel W. Drezner) 1659028596
“He’ll focus on traits he defines as masculine —‘responsibility, bravery, fidelity and leadership.’” We live in Up… https://t.co/uCKKQ3IeOo— 𝙼𝚊𝚡𝚒𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 (@𝙼𝚊𝚡𝚒𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛) 1659029894
\u201ca title that an actual, literal dick would select for its memoir. legend.\n\nhttps://t.co/mY8PPDFeB0\u201d— Sam Eifling (@Sam Eifling) 1659029230
\u201cSave your money and instead read free articles about psychological projection.\u201d— Lauren Arthur (@Lauren Arthur) 1659026532
\u201cSen. Hawley's "Manhood" goes on sale next May.\nWhich as a friend pointed out is somewhat confusing since didn't he already sell his manhood on Jan 6?\nhttps://t.co/UllK8q7Qp7\u201d— Kristin Du Mez (@Kristin Du Mez) 1659033311
\u201ci think we can all agree that this is the most manly way to kiss and anything more is beta male cuckery\u201d— Marlow Stern (@Marlow Stern) 1659035247
\u201cMasculinity is under threat if Josh Hawley is a shining example of manhood\u201d— Jesse Hawken (@Jesse Hawken) 1659038133
\u201c@TonyHussein4 Here\u2019s Josh Hawley in his \u201cman hood\u201d #GOPNazis @HawleyMO\u201d— Tony \ud83c\udf0a #DemVoice1 (@Tony \ud83c\udf0a #DemVoice1) 1659037967