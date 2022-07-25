John Oliver adds to the mockery of Josh Hawley running like a chihuahua
Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

John Oliver came back from a short break on Sunday for "Last Week Tonight," with his own addition to the mockery of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) as he was running from the Capitol attackers on Jan. 6, 2021.

He noted that among the attacks he appreciated the most was former Washington Officier Michael Fanone called Hawley a "b*tch" who "ran like a b*tch."

Oliver said that his thought is that Hawley is "a b*tch who ran like a little chihuahua behind its owner taking an afternoon stroll."

See the opener of "Last Week Tonight" below at about the 13:30 mark into the video:


Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 07/24/22 | HBO John Oliver July 24th, 2022 FULL SHOW www.youtube.com

