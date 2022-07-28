MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan mocks Josh Hawley for being too afraid to answer why he was running from Jan. 6 attackers

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress showed the infamous photo of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) shooting his fist in the air in solidarity with those about to attack the building.

Not long after it was Hawley that was running for his life. The video shown by the committee revealed the Missouri Republican racing across the halls and down an escalator. It turned Hawley into ridicule for days with the videos being put to music and allegations of his cowardice and hypocrisy.

When he was finally willing to speak to reporters, one asked him about the video and specifically why was he running from the Jan. 6 attackers, Hawley said that the video was just in there to troll him and refused to respond.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wants to know the answer from Hawley.

"Oh come, now come now, we aren't pretending all this is serious, are we?" Hasan said, mocking Hawley. "If we were to take it seriously, I might actually have to answer your question. I mean, the scorn dripping off of Senator Hawley is really something to behold. Something like 150 police officers were injured in the Capitol attack. Several died in the days and weeks after, and when he's asked about a Capitol police officer alleging that his fist pump may have rolled out that crowd, he brags about how great it all is for his fundraising."

Hasan went on to show one of the mugs that Hawley has been selling. The photo is from Politico and they've sent Hawley a cease and desist for him to stop using the image without paying them for it.

See the mockery in the video below: